Here’s the latest lineup of the Midtown East tenants that will keep Wegmans company

Raleigh’s Midtown East shopping center, home of the Triangle’s much anticipated first Wegmans grocery store, should reach 94 percent occupancy soon.

Chris Widmayer, vice president of Regency Centers, said in an interview this week that Regency is in active negotiations with five companies for 14,000 square feet that would bring the center to 94 percent occupied. He declined to name the five companies.

The News & Observer has previously reported that the Midtown East shopping center has 12 leases signed for 140,000 square feet, putting it at 86 percent leased.

Six of the tenants have previously been reported by The N&O, but this is the updated list of the 12 tenants so far scheduled for the shopping center on Wake Forest Road:

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

▪ Wegmans

▪ Maple Street Biscuit Company

▪ Club Pilates

▪ Cava (Mediterranean fast casual restaurant)

▪ Salon Del Sol (an Aveda spa)

▪ Bella Lifestyle

▪ Waxing the City

▪ Nekter Juice Bar

▪ MyEyeDr.

▪ New Balance

▪ DryBar

▪ Starbucks