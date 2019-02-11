This Raleigh mansion broke records when it sold last year. Now it is for sale again.

When the house at 1624 Morning Mountain Road in north Raleigh was sold last summer, it broke the record for the most expensive sales price in Wake County.

Now, the home is back on the market, without the new owner ever having moved in, according to Raleigh-based Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty’s.

“The owner’s plans changed,” Susan Bashford of Hodge & Kittrell said in an interview. “He was going to move into it, but he changed his mind and is now selling.”

The house, at 1624 Morning Mountain Road near Falls Lake, is for sale for $5.5 million — the same price it sold for last July, a price point that made it the most expensive owner-occupied home sale in Wake County, as The News & Observer reported at the time.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

The French-inspired, 12,080-square-foot home is on more than five acres of land on the edge of Falls Lake. It has four bedrooms and nine bathrooms — and it was built in 2005 and remodeled in 2010, according to Wake County property records. The property and house have a total assessed value of more than $3.5 million, according to county records.

“We’ve had some interest from some agents that are representing buyers ... but at this price point it is only going to appeal to a select group of people,” Bashford said, noting that the luxury home market is really strong in the Triangle right now. “Surprisingly enough there are buyers who would even pay cash for this. Our market is getting so hot right now and we are luring lots of important companies that bring executives here.”

The identity of the buyer was not revealed at the time of the sale — the home was purchased by a limited liability company called Morning Mountain Holdings LLC — but the address for the owner was listed as 2222 Sedwick Road in Durham, according to Wake County property records.

That address is the same as that of Eli Global, an international investment firm founded by Durham resident Greg Lindberg that manages companies ranging from insurance to eye care, The News & Observer previously reported. According to campaign finance filings with the state Board of Elections, Lindberg has given millions of dollars in contributions, while listing 2222 Sedwick Road as his address.

A spokesman representing Lindberg at the time said via email in July that the businessman did “not wish to provide any comment or information about this.” Efforts to reach Lindberg for this story were not immediately successful.

In recent months, Lindberg, who was an active donor in both politics and education, has become the subject of a federal criminal investigation, The N&O has reported.

Last year, the U.S. attorney for Western North Carolina subpoenaed records from the N.C. Department of Insurance seeking anything the department has that’s related to Lindberg or his numerous companies. It’s still unclear exactly what federal prosecutors are looking into, since grand jury proceedings are cloaked in secrecy, but one subpoena did say it “relates to an investigation of drug offenses, crimes against financial institutions, or money laundering crimes,” The N&O reported.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney for Western North Carolina would not say what the status of the investigation is. “As I’m sure you know, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation, and we’ve certainly not done so in this case,” Lia Bantavani, public affairs officer for the attorney’s office, said in an email.

The Department of Insurance received new subpoenas related to Lindberg in January as well, WRAL reported.

It appears that Lindberg is also trying to sell another home in the Triangle.

Lindberg owns a home at 3406 Stagecoach Road in Durham, according to Durham County property records. Bashford of Hodge & Kittrell is also representing that home, which she says “has a great central location.”

The home, which is listed for $4.5 million, comes equipped with indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a 10-car garage and a swimming pool.

“The home in Durham is mainly focused on the tennis facilities and they are stunning,” Bashford said, adding many tennis coaches have told her how envious they are of the facilities there.