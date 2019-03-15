Glenwood South boutique will make the move to North Hills

Voda Boutique, a women’s clothing store in the Glenwood South district near downtown Raleigh, is relocating to North Hills shopping center this spring.
The decision to move from Voda’s Tucker Street location was the result of a “perfect storm” of circumstances, Voda owner and founder Kayla Brewer Cheek said in a phone interview Friday.
Cheek said her broker alerted her to an opening at North Hills late last year. But he also had a business interested in taking over her two-year lease to open a coffee cafe in Glenwood South.
“I definitely feel like there’s more foot traffic in North Hills, so I’m going into it with an open mind,” Cheek said. “My goal has always been to create a shopping experience where shoppers feel welcome. I’m excited to move to North Hills and help shoppers with their style choices and selections.”
The new location, in the Lassiter District between The Spectacle and Von Kekel Aveda Salon & Spa, is comparable in size to Voda’s current space — about 1,200 square feet.
The News & Observer reported on Voda’s grand opening in Glenwood South in 2017, noting that the store would carry “on-trend women’s clothing, shoes and accessories at affordable price points (prices range from $10-$350) from up-and-coming brands ... as well as local designers.”
Cheek said Voda’s current brands include Saltwater Luxe, Amuse Society and Show Me Your Mumu. Some of the local designers and artists featured are Heir Raleigh, a jewelry company by Sophie Wiseman-Floyd; La Botella, which makes planters, vases, glasses and more with upcycled glass bottles; and prints by Blue Barn Photography.
Cheek is a graduate of N.C. State who worked in product development at the Belk headquarters in Charlotte. Her end goal, she said, was always to open a women’s clothing store, so she left Belk for an opportunity to manage a boutique in Charlotte for two and a half years.
“That was where I gained the confidence to go out on my own,” Cheek said. She missed living in Raleigh, so she came back to open Voda.
Voda will continue to operate at 725 Tucker St. until Monday, April 29. Then Cheek will close the store and take two days to pack everything up and move it to North Hills. Her goal is to have the new Voda store open on May 3.
