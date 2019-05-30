Clinical research company moving part of its HQ to Durham after getting incentives

image to accompany breaking news

Parexel, a clinical research organization, is moving part of its headquarters operation to Durham after receiving an incentive package from the state.

The company, currently headquartered in Boston, is creating a “dual headquarters” at its current Durham office and will relocate some of its Massachusetts-based business and employees to Durham as part of the deal.

The incentive package was approved during an Economic Investment Committee meeting in Raleigh on Thursday.

Parexel would bring 264 jobs to Durham over the next four years as part of its agreement with the state. The company already has 588 jobs in the state at multiple sites. Its Durham office is in the southern part of the city near Research Triangle Park.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The minimum average wage of the jobs is $110,511, which is greater than the county’s average of $68,731. The jobs moving to Durham would include mainly corporate jobs such as human resources, IT, legal counsel and marketing.

The company is apparently also considering moving some of its logistics operations here, including trial management, site feasibility and data analysis.

The state is granting the company an incentive package worth $4.2 million, and Durham County is also adding $120,500.

Parexel is part of the clinical research industry, which has grown a significant presence in the Triangle in the past few decades, with other companies like IQVIA, formerly Quintiles, and Rho also based here.

These companies perform clinical trials for drug and pharmaceutical companies that are trying to get regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators.