N&O reporter Zachery Eanes named to new innovation beat

News & Observer reporter Zachery Eanes has been chosen for the paper’s newly created innovation and technology reporter position, which is supported through a grant from Innovate Raleigh, managing editor Jane Elizabeth announced.

Eanes has been a real estate and business reporter at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun since 2016. He holds a B.A. in business journalism from UNC-Chapel Hill. He has interned at the Washington (D.C.) Business Journal and the Greater Wilmington (N.C.) Business Journal.

Eanes was part of a team that won a McClatchy President’s Award for Journalism Excellence this year, for work on a yearlong project on gentrification and neighborhood change in Durham.

The grant from Innovate Raleigh and a coalition of local partners provides funding for the new position, which focuses on the people, companies, key issues and trends in Raleigh and across the Triangle. Topics will include technology start-ups and main street businesses, biotechnology and education issues related to those areas.

The News & Observer maintains full editorial control over the position.

Eanes will begin his new role next week.