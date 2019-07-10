Orange County getting 400 new jobs as Swiss company ABB expands its Mebane hub

The ABB headquarters in Cary, NC. Courtesy of ABB

Swiss equipment maker ABB plans to add more than 400 jobs in Orange County after receiving an incentive package from the state worth $7.6 million.

The incentive package was approved at an economic investment committee meeting in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.

ABB, whose North American headquarters is in Cary, plans to consolidate its distribution and manufacturing hub in Mebane, about 46 miles west of Raleigh. The Mebane facility used to be owned by a General Electric subsidiary that ABB bought in 2017.

The minimum average wage for the jobs will be $70,789, which is greater than Orange County’s average wage of $46,112.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As part of its $40 million investment into Mebane, ABB will expand its facility there, currently 400,000 square feet, by 200,000 square feet.





Competition for the jobs was an existing ABB facility in Mississippi, North Carolina’s Commerce Department said. Commerce noted that if Mississippi had been chosen, the Mebane facility would have lost 110 jobs.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.