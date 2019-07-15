Dillard’s closing in Cary Towne Center by December

The new owners of Cary Towne Center have filed a rezoning request for the struggling mall. File Photo

Dillard’s is closing its Cary Towne Center location by the end of November.

The closing will affect 84 employees, who will be offered jobs at other Triangle locations, Julie Bull, a company spokesperson, said. The next closest Dillard’s to Cary Towne Center is in Triangle Towne Center in northeast Raleigh.

“This is a strategic store closure,” Bull said in an email. “We continually review our store base and close locations from time to time.”

The closing date is uncertain, Bull said, due to having to sell the remaining merchandise.

Cary Towne Center was bought by Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties in February. The owners submitted a rezoning request in May, seeking to add office space, residential units and a hotel to the property.





Macy’s, Sears and JCPenney already left the mall. Belk will be the only anchor department store left at the property.

Ikea, which had planned to open a store in Cary Towne Center, backed out of the deal in 2018.

TopGolf also abandoned plans for the area in 2016.

The Triangle Business Journal first reported Dillard’s leaving.