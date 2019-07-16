Publix to open in downtown Raleigh in spring 2020

A rendering of the pedestrian promenade, which will be part of the second phase of the project. Courtesy of Kane Realty

A Publix grocery store will open in downtown Raleigh in the spring of 2020 as part of Kane Realty’s Smoky Hollow mixed-use development, which is now in its second phase of construction.

The second phase will include 225,000 square feet of office space, parking, The Line apartments and a “pedestrian promenade” surrounded by restaurants and retail. It will be built at 421 N. Harrington St., in the Smokey Hollow neighborhood, and will open in late 2020.

The third phase, not yet under construction, will include additional multi-use development.

“Along with our partner Williams Realty & Building Company, we are committed to smart-growth and development in Raleigh,” John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corp., said in a press release. “Together, we are helping to enhance the downtown lifestyle for workers, residents and visitors and we think this will be a truly special place to experience.”

Peace Raleigh apartments, part of phase one, will have 417 apartments. The Line apartments, part of phase two, will have 283 apartments.

Office and retail space is now available for lease.