New Aldi locations are coming to the Triangle

Two new Aldi locations will open in the Triangle in the fall, and a third is planned to open in the spring.

The new stores will be at 6101 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh and at 1315 Kildaire Farm Rd. in Cary.

Krysta Cearley, the Salisbury division vice president for Aldi, said in an email that the company is pursuing building approvals for a new Aldi store at 6300 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh.

Aldi made up 1.3 percent of the Raleigh grocery store market share in 2018, the News & Observer previously reported. In the Durham-Chapel Hill market, Aldi had only .4 percent of the market share.

Aldi currently has over 1,800 stores across the United States, and is planning to have 2,500 stores by the end of 2022, according to a company press release.

There are currently over 70 stores in North Carolina, according to the Aldi website.