Wayfair pop-up shop coming to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham

A rendering of the Wayfair pop-up shop coming to the Streets at Southpoint.

Wayfair, an online home goods retailer, is launching a Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop on Thursday inside the Streets at Southpoint.

The shop will be a “pop-up,” and will be open through Oct. 31. It will feature items from the Wayfair website, with the opportunity to take them home right away.

“The Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will provide our customers a place to go for home ideas and inspiration as well as the chance to shop over 250 budget-friendly and eclectic decor items to purchase in-shop for the first time ever,” Courtney Lawrie, director of brand marketing at Wayfair, said in a press release.

Items in the shop will include living room wall art, throw pillows, and candles. Products will be continuously changing over the course of the pop-up, so new items will be featured regularly.

Customers will also have the chance to browse Wayfair online and place orders from the shop.

Wayfair will also launch shops in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The company has been criticized recently for supplying furniture to border detention camps for children, various media outlets reported. Wayfair workers staged a walkout in protest of the company’s actions.