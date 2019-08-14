Weigh in on Cary Towne Center redevelopment plan Thursday

A new co-working space in Cary is designed with middle-aged women in mind Vibe co-working in Cary was designed with middle-aged women in mind. Most of its members are between the ages of 40 and 60 years old and are transitioning careers. The co-working space is located in Cary Towne Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vibe co-working in Cary was designed with middle-aged women in mind. Most of its members are between the ages of 40 and 60 years old and are transitioning careers. The co-working space is located in Cary Towne Center.

The town of Cary will hold a public hearing Thursday to discuss rezoning for the proposed redevelopment of Cary Towne Center.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Cary Town Hall, at 316 N. Academy St.

You can watch the meeting live on the town’s website at bit.ly/2Z7wRcO or view recorded video on YouTube at www.youtube.com/TownofCaryChannel.

What you need to know

Cary Towne Center was bought for $31.5 million in January by Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties

in January by Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties The mall, built as the Cary Village Mall in 1979, was last redeveloped in 1992

JCPenney, Sears and Macy’s left the mall in recent years

TopGolf and IKEA dropped plans to bring their businesses into the mall space

The request asks for 87 acres, at 858 SE Maynard Road and 1105 Walnut St., to be rezoned into a Mixed Use District for shops, offices and apartments

The application was updated in late June to include the Dillard’s property on 1105 Walnut St.

A screengrab from a preliminary development plan for Cary Towne Center. Courtesy of Town of Cary

What’s in the redevelopment plan

A maximum of 1.2 million square feet of office space

360,000 square feet of commercial space

1,800 apartments

A hotel with 450 rooms

90,000 square feet of open space

Three- to 12-story buildings

A network of internal streets

Three phases of development

The agenda says a written recommendation on how the developers’ plan fits with the 2040 Cary Community Plan will be presented at the meeting.

In addition to the public hearing, there will be a “public speaks out” section for anything residents want to speak to the council about at the beginning of the meeting.

You can find the meeting agenda at bit.ly/2N2tZaJ

Cary’s principal planner, Katie Drye, said she does not know of any opposition to the redevelopment, “but the time we’ll find out if there is any is tomorrow night at the meeting.”