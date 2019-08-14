Business
Weigh in on Cary Towne Center redevelopment plan Thursday
The town of Cary will hold a public hearing Thursday to discuss rezoning for the proposed redevelopment of Cary Towne Center.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Cary Town Hall, at 316 N. Academy St.
You can watch the meeting live on the town’s website at bit.ly/2Z7wRcO or view recorded video on YouTube at www.youtube.com/TownofCaryChannel.
What you need to know
- Cary Towne Center was bought for $31.5 million in January by Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties
- The mall, built as the Cary Village Mall in 1979, was last redeveloped in 1992
- JCPenney, Sears and Macy’s left the mall in recent years
- TopGolf and IKEA dropped plans to bring their businesses into the mall space
The request asks for 87 acres, at 858 SE Maynard Road and 1105 Walnut St., to be rezoned into a Mixed Use District for shops, offices and apartments
The application was updated in late June to include the Dillard’s property on 1105 Walnut St.
What’s in the redevelopment plan
A maximum of 1.2 million square feet of office space
360,000 square feet of commercial space
1,800 apartments
A hotel with 450 rooms
90,000 square feet of open space
Three- to 12-story buildings
A network of internal streets
Three phases of development
The agenda says a written recommendation on how the developers’ plan fits with the 2040 Cary Community Plan will be presented at the meeting.
In addition to the public hearing, there will be a “public speaks out” section for anything residents want to speak to the council about at the beginning of the meeting.
You can find the meeting agenda at bit.ly/2N2tZaJ
Cary’s principal planner, Katie Drye, said she does not know of any opposition to the redevelopment, “but the time we’ll find out if there is any is tomorrow night at the meeting.”
