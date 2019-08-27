Frontier Airlines announces another new nonstop flight from RDU

Long security lines at RDU frustrate travelers Hundreds of passengers wait in a security line that stretches around the entire perimeter of the Terminal 2 ticketing area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of passengers wait in a security line that stretches around the entire perimeter of the Terminal 2 ticketing area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Frontier Airlines said Tuesday that it will begin offering nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Newark starting sometime next spring.

Frontier announced that it was moving into Newark’s Liberty International Airport this fall, with plans to eventually offer nonstop flights to 15 destinations. RDU is among the third wave of new flights, starting in either March or April.

Frontier has not announced the times and days of the week the Triangle flights will operate. The low-cost carrier will compete with Delta and United, which already offer daily nonstops between RDU and Newark.

Frontier currently offers nonstop flights to 32 destinations from RDU, more than any other carrier. But because the airline usually flies to those destinations once a day and on limited days of the week, it accounts for only about 7.5 percent of travelers from the Triangle, behind Delta, American, Southwest and United.

