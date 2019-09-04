Mission Valley Cinema, one of Raleigh’s last independent theaters, has closed

Mission Valley Cinema, which has shown movies in Raleigh for more than 40 years, closed its doors this week. News & Observer file photo

One of Raleigh’s last independent movie theaters has closed its doors.

The Mission Valley Cinema announced on its website this week that the theater had closed after more than four decades in Raleigh. Located just off Western Boulevard near NC State’s Centennial Campus, Mission Valley had survived more than 45 years in Raleigh.

Mission Valley is owned by Ambassador Cinemas, which also owns the Rialto Theater in Raleigh’s Five Points and Six Forks Cinemas in North Raleigh. Owned by Bill Peebles, Ambassador closed its Colony Theatres in 2015. Peebles has not responded to an email seeking a comment on the closing.

“We have enjoyed serving the community all these years,” read the message on Mission Valley Cinema’s website. “Thank you for all of your support, we will cherish all the memories. We hope to see you at the Rialto and Six Forks.”

