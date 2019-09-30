Business Growth in the Triangle has set records. Visit our newsroom and tell us your concerns.

Every day in the Triangle, the population grows by an estimated 75 people. That’s 525 new neighbors in a week’s time. The record-setting growth in the region is a positive sign in many ways, but it also presents some critical issues:

Will there be enough housing for all the new residents? What about affordable housing for current residents displaced by gentrification? Can city and county services keep up with the demand? What about schools? Is it time to get serious about public transportation?

The team of journalists following and writing about these issues at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun want to hear from you.

So we’re inviting you to come to a community forum in our downtown Raleigh newsroom, 421 Fayetteville St., on Monday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-8 p.m. Here’s a chance to let our journalists know what topics are most important to you in this era of unprecedented growth.

We’ll also share with you — publicly for the first time — a ground-breaking new effort by The N&O and Herald-Sun to fully examine the issues of growth and housing in 2020.

See you on Oct. 14.