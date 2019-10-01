EPA coal ash proposal would loosen restrictions, raising eyebrows in NC

SHARE COPY LINK

An Environmental Protection Agency proposal would loosen restrictions on how much coal ash can be used in construction projects and alter how piles of the material could be managed.

While that has national implications, Duke Energy says the proposed changes are likely to have little effect on how coal ash is handled in North Carolina.

Under current EPA rules, anyone asking to use of more than 12,400 tons of coal ash as environmental fill has to prove it won’t harm the environment. That cap would be removed entirely under the proposed changes in favor of site-specific criteria. Another proposed change would alter how temporary storage piles of ash are managed, requiring those at power plant sites and away from them to be handled the same.

Larissa Liebmann, a Waterkeeper Alliance staff attorney, said, “EPA is trying right now to create as many loopholes as they can. ... It’s a revision intended to benefit industry, and it comes directly out of industry comments and complaints.”

While Liebmann and another environmental attorney expressed concern about the proposed changes, they do not appear likely to have an immediate impact in North Carolina, in part due to the state’s Coal Ash Management Act. Passed in the wake of 2014’s Dan River spill, the Coal Ash Management Act (CAMA) required Duke Energy to begin closing ash basins at eight of 14 sites across the state. It also created rules about how the material — which contains arsenic and chromium, among other contaminants — should be handled.

The EPA is holding an in-person public hearing on the proposed changes from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Arlington, Virginia. The agency is also holding a virtual public hearing from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 10, with those interested in speaking can register until Oct. 7 by visiting www.epa.gov/coalash.

Duke is not taking a stance on the EPA’s proposal or submitting comments, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

“We are not planning off-site structural fills, and the ash recycling options we’re currently considering would fully encapsulate the ash so it is bound into a solid product, such as concrete,” Bill Norton, the Duke spokesman, said in a prepared statement.

The utility is building coal ash recycling units at Buck Steam Station in Salisbury, the Cape Fear Plant in Moncure and the H.F. Lee Plant in Goldsboro. According to Norton, when those units are complete within the next two years, coal ash will be recycled for use in concrete.

The utility has also started handling most of its new ash dry, Norton said, sending it either directly to lined landfills or to be recycled.

Earlier this year, Duke completed excavating ash basins at Eden’s Dan River Steam Station, Mount Holly’s Riverbend Steam Station and Wilmington’s Sutton Plant. In April, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality ordered Duke to excavate coal ash at the six plants not addressed under CAMA, moving the ash contained in basins at those sites to lined landfills, a decision Duke has appealed.

Frank Holleman, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, cautioned that while Duke may not plan to conduct the activities the EPA is proposing loosening rules on, a strict federal law is important because residents can sue to enforce it, unlike the state rules.

“The federal rule gives local communities additional protections they do not have under CAMA,” Holleman said, noting that SELC used the threat of legal action under the federal coal ash rules to compel Duke to release maps showing which areas would be inundated in the event of a coal ash breach at their sites.

Proposed EPA changes to the fill rules are one area where CAMA already does — and would continue to — provide stricter measures. Under state rules, 8,000 tons of fill can be used on one acre and up to 80,000 tons can be used at a single site.

“The federal rules provide at least an important backstop to what North Carolina has in its Coal Ash Management Act,” Holleman said. “CAMA is subject to legislative change.”

Avner Vengosh, a Duke University professor of Earth sciences who has extensively researched coal ash’s impact on the environment, plans to speak at Wednesday’s hearing. Vengosh’s remarks will cite not-yet-published research showing that when coal ash and water interact, hexavalent chromium allows for the ready mobilization of arsenic, chromium and selenium.

“While the current Federal 2015 Coal Ash Rule puts some restrictions on the placement of large quantities of (coal ash) for beneficial use,” Vengosh plans to say, “the new amendments would allow the placement of unlimited quantities of (coal ash) in the environment, potentially near drinking water wells water bodies, and residences, without any restrictions or safeguards, that could result in impacts on the water quality of water resources and potentially human health.”

This story was produced with financial support from Report for America/GroundTruth Project, the North Carolina Community Foundation and the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund. The News & Observer maintains full editorial control of the work.