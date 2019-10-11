Red Hat CFO violated workplace standards before his dismissal

SHARE COPY LINK

Eric Shander, Red Hat’s former chief financial officer, was dismissed from his role without pay, Red Hat confirmed on Friday.

Shander’s departure from the company was related to the company’s workplace standards, Stephanie Wonderlick, vice president of corporate communications at Red Hat, told The News & Observer.

Wonderlick said she was not able to provide any additional details about how Shander broke the company’s workplace standards.

Shander had been with the open-source software company since 2015, becoming the head of finance for the company in 2017.

He presided over the company’s finances as IBM bought it for $34 billion, helping navigate one of the largest tech mergers ever made.

Red Hat has named Laurie Krebs, the company’s senior vice president of finance, as Shander’s replacement. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Shander had been dismissed without pay in its CFO Journal newsletter.

In fiscal year 2019, the last that it reported as a publicly traded company, Red Hat said it paid Shander $657,250 in total compensation, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Before his dismissal, Shander had been in line for an even bigger payday — if he stayed with Red Hat until the one-year anniversary of its merger with IBM.

In June, Red Hat reported to the SEC that it would give Shander a “cash retention award” of $4 million if he stayed with the company for 12 months past the official close of the merger with IBM. The grant was part of an effort to keep top executives from leaving the company because of the merger.

The grant would have been paid in two installments, with Shander receiving 50% of the grant on the six-month anniversary of the closing date and 50% on the one-year anniversary, if he was still employed by the company.

The only way Shander could receive that grant without staying at Red Hat the entire term was if he was “involuntarily terminated without cause” before those milestones, the filing with SEC said.

A voicemail left with a phone number associated with Shander was not returned.

Red Hat said on Thursday that it is confident that Shander’s replacement, Krebs, will continue Red Hat’s momentum post-IBM merger.

“We have confidence that Laurie will help continue and drive Red Hat’s strong momentum, including that resulting from the acquisition by IBM,” Wonderlick said. “Red Hat’s accounting and control functions remain healthy.”

IBM is banking that buying Red Hat will give the company an advantage in the cloud technology space. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty has said the deal is crucial to stay competitive in hybrid cloud software, where IBM is competing with tech giants, such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The hybrid cloud — where companies use a mix of on-site, private and third-party cloud services, such as Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure — is an emerging $1 trillion opportunity that the companies want to be prepared for, Rometty noted last year.

When the merger was announced, the two companies stressed that Red Hat will remain largely independent as part of the deal, but many in the Raleigh area have worried about a potential culture clash between IBM and the open-source ethos of Red Hat.

IBM has maintained that Red Hat’s headquarters will stay in downtown Raleigh, where it has more than 2,000 employees at its tower, making it one of the city’s largest employers. The company has been downtown since 2013, when it moved from N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus, bringing around 600 employees at the time. Worldwide, the company had approximately 12,600 employees as of August 2018.

IBM also has a large office in Research Triangle Park, where it employs thousands.

