Arizona-based developer plans to build 300 townhouses along Jenks Road in Apex

A map of the Westford property and its planned developments. Courtesy of The Halle Companies

An Arizona-based home builder is planning a 55-acre development that will include almost 300 two- to three-story town houses off of Jenks Road in Apex.

Taylor Morrison expects the first of the homes to be completed by April 2020. The homes will range from 2,300 to 2,700 square feet and sell for $300,000 to $400,000, the company said. They’ll have three or four bedrooms and up to four and a half baths.

A rendering of the standard attached multifamily townhome at Townes at Westford. Courtesy of Taylor Morrison

The company expects to finish the entire project in the next four years with 289 multi-family buildings and 26 detached single-family units.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 55-acre “Towns of Westford” is part of the 93-acre Westford property on the northeastern corner of U.S. Highway 64 and I-540 near Highway 55.

The Halle Companies, a Maryland developer, bought the property in 2016 and sold it to Taylor Morrison for $13 million in May 2018, according to the Triangle Business Journal.

The eastern side of the property has the recently completed “Villages at Westford,” a separate luxury apartment complex from another developer.

SHARE COPY LINK