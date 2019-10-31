Miami home developer files plans to build over 800 homes in Garner near I-40

The town of Garner is reviewing preliminary plans for a sizable residential development named Edge of Auburn that call for building 821 homes on 325 acres east of the intersection of U.S. Business 70 and I-40 off of Rock Quarry Road.

Miami-based home building company Lennar, one of the largest in the United States, is behind the project. Plans were submitted by Triangle civil engineering firm The McAdams Company, which has offices in Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte.

According to preliminary plans, residential units will be divided into 641 single-family detached homes and 180 attached townhomes, with two parking spaces allotted to each unit.

The project will be built in five phases, and estimated construction dates for each phase haven’t been determined yet, said Charlie Yokley, principal planner at McAdams.

The development is set to have 75 acres of overall open space reserved for recreation and greenery, or around 23% of the entire area, including around 44 acres of a tree canopy cover. Trees and shrubs will be both preserved and planted along homes and waterfronts on the property according to landscaping requirements.

The plans include community gardens, dog parks, play fields and “pocket parks.” The plans, which must be approved by the town council, are undergoing a technical review now.

The property is currently zoned R-40 under Wake County zoning districts, allowing for low-density residential development. Wake County records assess the land value as $1.3 million.

Lennar is also behind the recently approved plans for Carolina Springs — a massive, 1,700-home mixed-use development in Holly Springs.