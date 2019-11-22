Make your Black Friday game plan now: preview sales fliers and download the best apps

If you’ve been paying attention to the retail world, you know that so-called Black Friday deals started well before Nov. 29 and that there will be more deals to come when that day passes.

Still, the draw of shopping on the actual day — the tradition of it, the fear of missing out — is likely to lure a great many of us into the hunt, whether in person or online.

With that in mind, we’ve put together some tips and useful info for Black Friday (and beyond) shopping: where to see the sales fliers ahead of time, the best apps to download and much more.

Plus, we’ll let you know about some of the local Raleigh businesses holding special sales events for holiday shoppers.

Where to find Black Friday ads and fliers

If you’re scoping out the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs, seventh-generation iPads, Instant Pots and Nintendo Switches, finding the best prices from store to store is easier than ever.

You can plan your battle ahead of time by studying the Black Friday fliers online.

The best sites for this are TheBlackFriday.com and bestblackfriday.com. There you’ll find sales papers for all the major stores, like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Dick’s, Macy’s and many more.

Most Black Friday fliers say on the front cover what time the stores open (some of the deals actually start on Wednesday).

The best apps for Black Friday shopping

There are several smartphone apps that can also help you out while shopping. Download the apps ahead of time and familiarize yourself with them before hitting the stores.

Here are some apps to consider:

BuyVia — BuyVia pulls the best deals from the most popular retailers, like Target, Amazon, Walmart and Kohl’s. It also lets you scan the barcode of an item in the store so that you can compare the price from other sellers. Info: buyvia.com

ShopSavvy — ShopSavvy is a barcode scanner that tells you the best price locally and online for an item you’re interested in. Info: shopsavvy.com

Shopular — Shopular sends you location-based alerts about deals. That means as soon as you walk into a store, Shopular will let you know about the best deals there. Info: shopular.com

ShopKick — The ShopKick app lets you earn rewards for things you buy in stores and online. Hey, you’re shopping anyway — might as well earn some gift cards (rewards are paid in gift cards to places like Amazon, Starbucks, Marshalls and other places). Info: shopkick.com

It’s also a good idea to download apps for the individual stores you plan to shop — such as Target and Walmart — because stores will push notifications of deals throughout the season and also offer special discounts on the app.

Tip: To minimize the amount of info you’re sharing with retailers (and the amount of space you’re taking up on your phone), you can always delete the apps when the shopping season is over.

Small Business Saturday

For the past 10 years, small businesses and consumers have set aside the day after Black Friday to support small businesses in their communities.

According to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, many businesses will offer special promotions on Saturday, Nov. 30, and shoppers can pick up downtown Raleigh maps that highlight participating businesses.

Cyber Monday

Many online retailers extend their Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday, Dec. 2 — and sometimes, the deals are even better than.

According to TechRadar, the biggest Cyber Monday price drops on tech typically happen at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

For price comparisons, an app like BuyVia (see above) will still be useful, as will apps for individual stores like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

Giving Tuesday

Have fun shopping, but be sure to set a little money aside for Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, a day designated for giving to the charities and non-profits whose work you value.

You can learn more about the global movement at givingtuesday.org, but just go directly to the website of your preferred charity to donate.