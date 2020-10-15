North Hills nabs a new BBQ restaurant with a serious North Carolina following

Everything in 2020 may be a mess, but North Carolina’s barbecue renaissance hasn’t lost steam.

The BBQ Lab will open in Raleigh’s North Hills development, aiming to start smoking in spring 2021. If the name sounds familiar, the new restaurant comes from the owners of the popular Redneck BBQ Lab near Benson.

The North Hills BBQ Lab looks to be the first of several new restaurants from owners Jerry Stephenson and Todd Breed.

“The Raleigh community has been asking for The BBQ Lab to come to this part of North Carolina for many years, and we listened,” said Stephenson, in a news release. “We are ready to join the North Hills community, and we are excited to finally announce to Raleigh that The BBQ Lab is on the way.”

Stephenson opened The Redneck BBQ Lab in 2017 in McGee’s Crossroads and has developed an intense following of barbecue fans pulling off of Interstate 40 for pulled pork, brisket burnt ends, sticky spareribs and a host of barbecue sides.

Innovation & Technology newsletter Top stories and insider news from the Triangle’s bustling tech sector. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before opening the restaurant, Stephenson and his sister, Roxanne Manley, competed as one of the most accomplished barbecue teams in the state, collecting two dozen championships and ranking in national competitions.

“We believe barbecue is meant to be a shared experience that brings people together to socialize with one another,” said Stephenson in a release. “We hope to spread our core values — to be kind, courteous and customer-centered — and to remain focused on our goal of putting a smile on the customer’s face every time we serve the best barbecue in the business.”