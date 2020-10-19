Pivoting solely to semiconductors, Cree sells its LED business for up to $300M

The first branded LED light bulb sold by Durham company Cree.

Durham-based technology company Cree said Monday that it has sold off its LED products business for up to $300 million, a move that caps a years-long move of divesting of its non-semiconductor side.

The company is selling its LED business to Smart Global Holdings, in a deal that will give Cree staggered payments over the next three years.

It also comes more than a year after Cree sold its lighting business to Ideal Industries.

To most people, Cree is known for creating LED light bulbs.

But under CEO Gregg Lowe, who joined the company in 2017, the company has been placing a larger emphasis on semiconductor manufacturing.

The company is currently investing a billion dollars into expanding its silicon carbide manufacturing capabilities. A lot of that investment is going toward a new facility in New York after the state offered a large incentive package to Cree last year.

The material is used as a semiconductor for important technologies like 5G wireless and electric vehicles, two areas that will be the focus of increased demand in coming years. Cree is already a partner with German car maker Volkswagen, which plans to roll out 70 new electric vehicles over the next decade, Lowe told The N&O last year.

The deal “represents another key milestone in our transformational journey to create a pure-play global semiconductor powerhouse,” Lowe said in a statement. “This transaction uniquely positions us with a sharpened strategic focus to lead the industry transition from silicon to silicon carbide and further strengthens our financial position, which will support continued investments to capitalize on multi-decade growth opportunities across (electric vehicles), 5G and industrial applications.”

Before Lowe joined Cree, the company had tried to sell its semiconductor business. But the deal for the German firm Infineon to buy Cree’s Wolfspeed subsidiary was quashed because it was unlikely to be approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

But the company has continued to invest in the technology since 2017, when instead of selling Wolfspeed to Infineon Technologies for $850 million as it was planning, it bought a key part of Infineon’s chip business for about $430 million.

The move was somewhat forced on the company after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States blocked the plan to sell Wolfspeed on national-security grounds.

A few months after that decision, Lowe, who has a long history in the semiconductor industry, replaced former longtime company leader Chuck Swoboda as CEO.

“We are fully focused on semiconductors right now,” Lowe said last year.

The deal to sell its LED business will need regulatory approvals. But Cree said it expects to close the sale next year.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate