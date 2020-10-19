Raleigh area home prices rose nearly twice as much as wages, study says

Home for sale in downtown Raleigh area on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. jleonard@newsobserver.com

Housing prices in Wake County increased nearly twice as much as local incomes over the past five years, a new study shows.

Housing prices in the Raleigh metropolitan area rose 1.7 times as much as median wages from 2014 to 2019, according to a study published by Construction Coverage, which publishes research relevant to the construction industry.

Construction Coverage used data from Zillow and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to reach that number. The bureau defines the Raleigh metropolitan area as Wake, Johnston and Franklin counties.

From 2014 to 2019, housing prices in the Raleigh area increased roughly 30% while wages rose 17%.

Last year, the median home price and median annual wage were $278,496 and $41,640 respectively.

Innovation & Technology newsletter Top stories and insider news from the Triangle’s bustling tech sector. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The study did not differentiate between new home sales and resales.

The Raleigh area fared better than the national average. Nationwide in that five-year span, housing prices increased 2.6 times more than median wages.

Housing prices rose by almost the same rate in Raleigh as the rest of the country, but median wages increased by roughly 17%, compared to roughly 12% nationally.

Of all the large metro areas in the country — 1 million or more people — Raleigh ranked 43rd out of 53.

A seller’s market

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

In September, property resales in Wake County stayed on the market an average of just 18 days, according to Triangle Multiple Listing Services, a database management service for the real estate industry. A year ago the average was 26 days.

The median sale price for September was nearly $340,000, up 8% from last year.

The number of homes on the market dropped 46% from 4,425 in September 2019 to just 2,374 last month.

Statewide statistics

North Carolina housing prices overall increased over twice as much as wages, ranking 17th in the country.

From 2014 to 2019, housing prices statewide rose by roughly 29% while annual wages increased by 13.5%.

In 2019, the median home price in North Carolina was $201,243, and the median annual wage was $36,910.

Help us cover your community through The News & Observer's partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund reporting on housing affordability in the Triangle, and to support new reporters. Donate now