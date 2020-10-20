Raleigh tech firm reveals plans for a new corporate HQ campus from Triangle developers

A rapidly expanding Raleigh-based tech firm unveiled plans for a new corporate headquarters Tuesday that will add new commercial development just outside the Raleigh beltline.

The announcement from Bandwidth Inc., a company that produces voice-conferencing software firm, comes just over a week after it purchased the similar Belgian firm Voxbone for over half a billion dollars to expand its coverage to more than 60 countries.

Triangle real estate developers East West Partners and CBC Real Estate, a division of Capitol Broadcasting Company, are building out the two five-story buildings as part of a larger modern office campus with a Montessori school and athletic facilities and spaces with other amenities.

The first phase of the development, the new headquarters complex, will have 450,000 square feet of space upon completion, slated for early 2023. It will be located at 2201 Edwards Mill Road near Blue Ridge Road by the UNC REX Hospital on Lake Boone Trail.

“Working with a world-class company of innovators like Bandwidth challenged us to think through all of the important work we’ve done for hundreds of tenants over the years at our different properties to develop a site that would allow this quickly growing company the perfect setting for their important work,” said Michael Goodmon, vice president of real estate at Capitol Broadcasting Company in a news release.

Site plans for the project were filed this week with the City of Raleigh. Future development phases will be announced, developers said.

An aeriel rendering for the future Bandwidth corporate headquarters on Edwards Mill Road in Raleigh. Courtesy of Capitol Broadcasting Company

“Bandwidth has been home-grown in the Triangle for nearly 20 years,” said Bandwidth CEO David Morken. “We are excited to put our roots down further in the rich soil of this community, with the help of two world-class developers in [CBC and East West Partners], the State of North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Wake County, and the city of Raleigh. We are blessed to have brilliant local partners on our design and development teams that have already amazed us with what is possible on this site. We hope to lift up our neighbors and Bandmates as we move further into the design and development of our new Global Headquarters here in Raleigh.”

Developers hope to break ground in the late spring next year. The project is being designed by the architecture firm Gensler, which has previously designed several Triangle projects including the massive redevelopment of the Park Point office complex in Research Triangle Park.

Capitol Broadcasting Company, the developer of the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, is planning a huge expansion near that site in the future with new office, residential and retail buildings.

Chapel Hill-based East West Partners is behind the Liberty Warehouse development in Durham and is also in charge of the redevelopment of the former News & Observer office building in downtown Raleigh into a high-rise redevelopment.