Biotech firm that does COVID-19 testing plans to add 878 jobs to its Durham facilities

Durham-based BioAgilytix plans to add hundreds of new jobs between 2023 and 2027.
Durham-based BioAgilytix plans to add hundreds of new jobs between 2023 and 2027. Courtesy BioAgilytix
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK

BioAgilytix, a Durham-based bioanalytics firm that offers employee safety screening for COVID-19, plans to add 878 jobs between 2023 and 2027 that will pay a minimum average of $96,500, the N.C. Commerce Department announced Thursday.

The company will invest $61 million in expanding its current facilities. The company already has 350 employees in North Carolina.

BioAgilytix will receive an $18.9 million incentives package from the state if it meets its employment targets. The company was also considering Boston for its expansion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

