Have you applied for unemployment benefits in NC this year? Tell us your story.

Since the pandemic began, over 1.3 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in North Carolina. The state has distributed an unprecedented $8.6 million in benefits.

But for many North Carolinians, benefits came late, after countless hours spent on the phone with state officials. For many others, they didn’t come at all: over 400,000 people have been deemed ineligible for benefits.

We’ve been following these issues over the last eight months, publishing stories about delays, changes in benefit programs, a woman who launched a one-woman protest after she stopped receiving benefits, and more.

We know there are more stories to be told. So we’re asking for your help.

Have you become unemployed since the pandemic? Have you applied for benefits? Have you been denied benefits, or faced delays, or run into other obstacles? Do you know someone who has? Or has the system worked smoothly for you?

We want to hear from you. With your help, we can provide more comprehensive reporting about an issue affecting millions of people across North Carolina. As the state regularly reports record daily cases, the challenges facing people out of work due to COVID-19 will only become more urgent.

Contact me at skasakove@newsobserver.com. I report on the economic impacts of COVID-19 for The News & Observer. Thank you.

