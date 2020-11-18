Wegmans is hiring around 900 to staff its new Chapel Hill and Wake Forest locations

The popular grocery chain Wegmans is looking to hire nearly 900 employees ahead of opening new stores next year in Chapel Hill and Wake Forest, expanding its presence in the Triangle beyond Raleigh and Cary.

For its Chapel Hill location, the grocer will fill nearly 300 part-time positions. It began hiring full-time employees in August, Wegmans said in a news release, but 165 full-time positions remain for cooks and overnight workers. The store, at 1810 Fordham Boulevard, is scheduled to open in late February.

Wegmans is also hiring around 200 full-time employees for its coming Wake Forest location at 11051 Ligon Mill Road, which is slated for a May 2021 opening. The jobs range from entry level to culinary professional positions.

“As our company expands in North Carolina, there is a big opportunity for employees to advance their careers,” Wake Forest store manager Patrick McGuinness said in a news release. “My team is looking for candidates who share our passion for food and are eager to learn and grow with us. We have many employees who begin in one position and move into different roles depending on their interest.”

Applicants ages 16 and older can apply for jobs online at jobs.wegmans.com.

Seasonal and full-time hiring is continuing across the Triangle and North Carolina ahead of the holiday season. Holiday hiring is down nationally, but seasonal jobs to meet demand, especially for warehouse workers, are available in the Triangle, The News & Observer reported.

In addition to warehouse work for companies like Amazon, this includes hiring at grocers such as Aldi, Food Lion and Harris Teeter, as well as grocery delivery service Instacart.