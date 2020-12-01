Downtown Raleigh LGBTQ club Legends sells property for $4.3 million

The popular LGBTQ bar and club Legends in downtown Raleigh was sold to local commercial real estate firm CityPlat in late November. Google Maps

The site of the Legends bar and nightclub in Raleigh was sold for $4.3 million last week to a local, commercial real estate firm interested in owning downtown properties as they grow in value.

The popular LGTBQ nightlife destination of the Triangle has been located at the corner of West Hargett and South Harrington streets since 1991, before the area became known as the Warehouse District.

No immediate changes are planned for the property, according to new owner CityPlat.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to have a piece of property in that location,” Vincenzo Verdino, a principal at CityPlat, told The News & Observer.

“Nothing at all will be changing overnight at Legends,” he said. “They will remain there, and we are excited to have the opportunity to figure out what does make the most sense for that site and we know that the location will only increase in value.“

The firm began talks with owners last year, Verdino said.

The one-story Legends complex, which includes View Bar & Gameroom is located at 330 W. Hargett St. and 119 S. Harrington St. across from Weaver Street Market and The Dillon, a large retail, restaurant and residential development. The Dillon was sold last month for $236 million by its developer, Kane Realty Corp., The N&O reported.

The site is currently zoned by the city for mixed-use developments up to 12 stories tall.

“Where we’re looking at [the market] is in the five- to 10-years outlook,” said Verdino. “We are extremely bullish on downtown. This site is right in the heart of a pocket of downtown, and it’s really exciting what’s happening there with rezonings and potential projects.”

The nightclub is currently open, but was closed from the spring into the late summer and closed some weekends during protests in downtown. It reopened with limited 30% capacity and COVID-19 safety restrictions.

The N&O could not reach Legends owners Tim Bivens and Matt Cozi for comment. They told the Triangle Business Journal, which first reported the sale, they “are proud to have participated in the revitalization and growth of downtown.”

Nearby projects under construction include the 20-story Raleigh Crossing high-rise on Hillsborough Street and a sister 10-story tower to the One Glenwood office and retail building on Glenwood Avenue.