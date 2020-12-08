Raleigh’s Downtown South proposal gets ‘no’ votes. But can the project survive them?

A Raleigh advisory board recommended against rezoning the proposed Downtown South development Tuesday. But the 140-acre project still has a chance of survival.

The Raleigh Planning Commission voted unanimously against recommending Downtown South, but that resolution is non-binding and moves along the project that is facing an end-of-year deadline.

The commission’s decision triggers a public hearing during a special Raleigh City Council meeting Dec. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a second meeting on Dec. 17.

Those two meetings would only occur if the city’s planning commission made a recommendation. Developers for the Downtown South project have said a rezoning has to be approved by the end of the year for the project to move forward.

Downtown South — backed by John Kane, of Kane Realty Corp., and Steve Malik, owner of the North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC — is a proposed mixed-use development at the southern entry of downtown Raleigh. It would include housing, stores, restaurants and hotels, all anchored by a sports and entertainment stadium.

It’s one of the largest developments proposed for the city and has been met with enthusiasm by some but also concerns about stormwater, gentrification and lack of community input.

Many planning board members expressed their frustration with the process so far, with one commissioner calling it “a kerfuffle.”

“While I appreciate the additions that have been made there in the eleventh hours there are still so many questions that remain unanswered,” said Planning Commissioner Shelley Winters.

Bonner Gaylord, managing director of operations for Kane and a former Raleigh City Council member, agreed it had been an “arduous process” but one with “healthy tension.”

Planning Commissioner Nicole Bennett outlined the city’s statement and stance on equity, adding that this case should have been an “opportunity to do something different” that transformed the community.

Instead, the negative effects of this project will be born primarily by the Black community, she said.

“That is not how we dismantle the systems that have allowed inequities in our city,” she said. “I don’t want us to limit positive outcomes for south Raleigh. These lives matter. Black lives matter. I believe a vote to approve this rezoning, at this time, is contrary to that fact. And I don’t think we want to be on that side of history.”

New community partners

Gaylord introduced three community partners including LeVelle Moton, head coach of the men’s basketball team at North Carolina Central University.

Moton, who is co-founder of Raleigh Raised Development, grew up in Raleigh and said it’s “always been a tale of two cities.”

“We have never felt included,” he said. “So when I sat down with Bonner and his team about possibly joining forces, I didn’t approach it from an individual basis. In all honesty, I didn’t need to be a part of this project. I wanted to make sure the community was going to benefit greatly and heavily.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.