These 9 homes are $1M or more. Take a look at the Triangle’s luxury home market

Real estate agents say there’s a rising tide of home prices in the Triangle, and that includes the luxury housing market.

In the first three months of 2021, twice as many homes sold for over $1 million in the eight-county Triangle market compared to the same period a year prior, The News & Observer reported

These homes grew more expensive over the last year due to low supply and high demand. Their features, surrounding land, construction quality and proximity to amenities are at play behind their big price tags.

Here’s a round-up of homes across the Triangle currently on the market with prices of $1 million or more.

Wake County

6712 Foxfire Place, Raleigh

Asking price: $1,925,000

The details: Six-bed, 8.5-bathroom home on a half-acre lot with 7,496 square feet. Part of North Ridge golf course community, includes backyard pool, fitness room and covered back deck area.

302 Annandale Drive, Cary

Asking price: $2,699,000

The details: Six-bed, 6.5-bathroom home on a half-acre lot with 12,174 square feet. Part of MacGregor Downs golf course community, features African mahogany wood millwork interiors, includes large kitchen with separate caterer’s kitchen.

104 Farrells Creek Road, Apex

Asking price: $1,180,000

The details: Four-bed, 4.5-bathroom custom home with 4,426 square feet on nearly 5 acres. Located a few miles from Jordan Lake, featuring screened porch and patio, pool and guest house on large acreage.

5312 Stableview Court, Holly Springs

Asking price: $1,250,000

The details: Three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home with 3,997 square feet on a nearly 6-acre lot. Brick exteriors with stone accents, includes basement office, in-ground pool as well as an entry for a horse trailer and a two-stall barn.

Durham County

410 N. Buchanan Blvd., Durham

Asking price: $1,375,000

The details: Five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with 4,200 square feet on a half-acre lot. The historic home, known as the Bassett-Brown House, was built in 1905 in a private wooded area with a slate patio, koi pond and a copper roof. Located near the Duke University East Campus.

3302 Trail Wood Drive, Durham

Asking price: $1,375,000

The details: Seven-bed, 6.5-bathroom home on 1.26 acres, with 7,597 square feet. Includes screened and covered porch and a fenced backyard.

Orange County

512 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill

Asking price: $1,150,000

The details: Four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with 2,805 square feet on 0.30 acres. Part of the Franklin-Rosemary Historic District, built in 1920 with vintage hardwood interiors, located near the UNC campus and amenities.

1109 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Asking price: $1,649,999

The details: Five-bed, five-bathroom home with modernist design on 0.69 acres with 4,279 square feet. Located near UNC and campus amenities with two floors and basement.

Johnston County

175 Plaza De Luke Square, Clayton

Asking price: $1,150,000

The details: Four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, with 6,671 square feet on a 2.34-acre lot. Brick-and-stone exteriors in a cul-de-sac lot with an in-home theater, fitness room, large covered porch and a salt water pool.