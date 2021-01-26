North Carolina gained over 30,000 jobs in December, as nationwide jobs took a hit

Catrice Otengo of Greensboro drove to Raleigh in June looking for help with her unemployment claim. She eventually got some help from the N.C. Division of Employment Security, but it was too late. She got evicted in July and as of September was living in a motel, working two jobs, and trying to save up for a better place. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina gained over 30,000 jobs in December, according to state unemployment numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday.

The increase of 33,600 jobs in December brought the state’s total employment to 4.4 million in December. Nearly half of the increase came from the trade, transportation and utilities sector, while 11,700 were added in professional and business services, and 4,500 in manufacturing.

The state’s seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate was 6.2%, the same as November’s revised rate. The state gained 28,320 jobs in November.

The jobs gains in North Carolina in December came as the country overall experienced a significant drop in employment. The country lost 140,000 jobs in December, the first decline in employment the country has seen since last April, when 20.8 million jobs were lost in a single month. “The decline in payroll employment reflects the recent increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and efforts to contain the pandemic,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ announcement read.

“North Carolina’s economy did continue to recover in December despite ongoing COVID outbreaks, colder weather and what appears to be deteriorating conditions nationwide,” said Andrew Berger-Gross, senior economist at the N.C. Department of Commerce. “In North Carolina, it’s really just a continuation of the steady growth that we’ve been seeing since the summer.”

Berger-Gross said there’s no single reason why North Carolina’s economy is doing relatively well compared to other states.

“Different states have had different levels of COVID infection, different states have had different degrees of lock down measures and economic restrictions. I don’t think we can necessarily assign attribution for differences in the economic trends to any one of those factors,” he said.





Within the sectors that experienced growth, the retail, transportation and warehousing, and temporary staffing services companies showed the most growth in December, Berger-Gross said.

North Carolina experienced the third largest job gains of any state, after Texas and Georgia. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 15 states, decreased in 11, and remained roughly the same in 24 states and Washington, D.C, according to the BLS report.

While jobs numbers overall increased in North Carolina, some industries did take a hit: the hospitality sector lost 2,800 jobs in December, as cold weather and COVID-19 spikes kept people away from restaurants.

The release of a second round of support for businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program this week could help the industry hold onto more jobs in the coming months.

