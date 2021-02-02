N&O and Herald-Sun newspapers will move printing to Fayetteville to reduce costs

The News & Observer in Raleigh and Herald-Sun in Durham will be printed in Fayetteville, saving money and creating efficiency in a changing media landscape.

The News & Observer and Herald-Sun newspapers will be printed in Fayetteville starting in April. The cost-saving decision will eliminate 48 full-time and 33 part-time jobs at the production facility in Garner.

Leaders from the Raleigh and Durham newspapers called the decision difficult, describing its Garner production team as an industry leader.

But demand for online news has diminished the press runs for the newspapers’ printed products, said Robyn Tomlin, president and editor, in an email to employees.

Shifting the printing to another company follows other McClatchy newspapers’ lead nationwide. It will save money on equipment and print volume without impacting readers.

“We know that as more readers find their news online, demand for print is declining,” Tomlin said. “After thoughtful analysis and deliberation, we concluded that moving our production and inserting operations in Garner to trusted outside vendors nearby is the best choice for the future of The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun.

“This move creates long-term cost savings that help to ensure the sustainability of strong, independent local journalism for the Triangle region. We are deeply grateful to the entire production team, whose steadfast work has built a reputation of dependability and excellence for our newspapers and has served our community diligently and loyally.”

Roughly seven employees will stay on in production to manage press closure and maintenance.

The newspaper’s content deadlines will move back 30 minutes, but readers will receive their newspapers at the same time.