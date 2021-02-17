Durham biotech goes public in Triangle’s first SPAC. Deal values company at $1.1 billion

A bioengineered tissue developed by Humacyte and Duke University is used in a vein graft at Duke University Hospital in June 2013. Shawn Rocco/Duke Medicine

Humacyte, a Durham-based biotechnology company trying to make universally implantable bioengineered human tissue, is going public at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

The biotech company, however, is not going public via the traditional initial public offering model.

Instead, the company is entering into an agreement with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., a special acquisition company, or SPAC.

SPACs, which are sometimes referred to as blank-check companies, have become one of the trendiest financial vehicles on Wall Street in recent months.

Essentially, a SPAC is a pool of money raised by investors to be used to buy a private company and take it public. Nearly 300 of these companies are on the prowl, with about $90 billion in cash to use, according to a recent analysis by The Wall Street Journal.

The model allows private companies to earn a big pay day for their investors, while skipping some of the rigorous scrutiny that comes from a traditional IPO model.

Other companies that have gone public using this method include the DNA-testing company 23andMe and the financial technology company SoFi.

Humacyte’s SPAC deal will also include $175 million in committed financing.

Laura Niklason, founder and CEO of Humacyte

Company with Duke connections

Humacyte was founded in 2004 by a Duke University researcher, Laura Niklason, and two of her former Duke students, Juliana Blum and Shannon Dahl.

The company now has 130 employees, and one of its most promising products are bioengineered blood vessels that could be used in patients with end-stage renal disease.

The biotech company was the seventh most valuable startup in North Carolina in 2020, according to a News & Observer analysis. The company had previously raised more than $400 million from investors, and it sported a valuation of $450 million after its last investment round in 2018, according to PitchBook.

Niklason will remain the company’s CEO after the SPAC, and the company will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market exchange under the ticker “HUMA.”

Shares of the now-combined companies started at $10, but had gone up to $12 per share by 10 a.m.

Niklason said the deal will help the company commercialize its regenerative tissues.

“We are very pleased to have support from top-tier investors, and access to the U.S. capital markets following the closing of this proposed transaction, which will leave Humacyte well-capitalized to provide first-in-class therapies to treat several life-threatening diseases,” she said in a statement. “... Humacyte’s bioengineered tissues can be produced at commercial scale and, after regulatory approval, are designed to be stored in hospitals and other surgical centers, and immediately available to surgeons whenever needed.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate