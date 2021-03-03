New Amazon facilities expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Raleigh and Garner this year

An Amazon Delivery Service Partner driver loads packages at new Amazon facility in Durham Monday, July 2 2019. tlong@newsobserver.com

If you live in the Triangle, you’ll be able to get Amazon packages delivered more quickly over the next year.

Amazon Logistics, the company’s package delivery network, will open two new delivery stations in Raleigh and Garner that will speed up deliveries for customers in the area, in addition to creating hundreds of new jobs this year.

Amazon hasn’t said exactly how many new jobs will be created at the new facilities. A spokeswoman told The News & Observer that there will be roughly 600 full-time jobs across existing facilities between Wake and Durham counties.

There already are three Amazon delivery stations in the Triangle, according to a news release, with a total of eight in North Carolina.

Pay for the new jobs starts at $15 per hour with benefits, and hiring will begin a month before the facilities open.

After packages are assembled at fulfillment centers, they arrive at the delivery stations to be picked up by delivery vehicles and taken to customers.

The new delivery station in Garner aims to open this summer within the Greenfield North Business Park at 1201 N. Greenfield Parkway, near U.S. Business 70 and Interstate 40. It will be the second Amazon facility to open in the town.

Amazon is expected to hire more than 3,000 people at a fulfillment center under construction in Garner. That’s twice what Amazon announced it would hire when it first announced the facility in 2018, The News & Observer reported.

“They have already created 3,000 new jobs at the company’s fulfillment center on Jones Sausage Road,” said Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn in a news release. “This new facility will create hundreds of additional job opportunities.”

The Amazon Logistics delivery station in east Raleigh will be in Freedom Business Park on 4524 New Bern Ave., near I-440. Construction will be completed this summer, developer AI Neyer said. The station will be operational toward the end of 2021, an Amazon spokeswoman said.

“The investment will create hundreds of new full time opportunities for Amazon employees, adding to our city’s pandemic recovery efforts,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a statement.

The first Amazon brick-and-mortar store in North Carolina last year in Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.