What are your favorite woman-owned businesses in the Triangle? The N&O wants to know.
Are you a woman who owns a business? Is one of your favorite businesses owned by women? The News & Observer wants to hear from you.
For Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the women-led and women-founded businesses throughout the Triangle, and we need your help.
We’re putting together a list of women-owned companies, businesses, restaurants and more in the area. This list will connect you to local businesses and offer a platform to hear what local businesswomen have to say.
If you’re a woman who owns a business in the area, fill out the form below to be included in our list. If there’s a woman-owned business you know and love, send this form to them or fill it out on their behalf.
Submit your entry by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
If you are unable to load this form on your device, click here.
