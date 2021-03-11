Business

What are your favorite woman-owned businesses in the Triangle? The N&O wants to know.

Flourish Market owner Em Sexton, photographed May 6, 2020, at the downtown Raleigh store.
Flourish Market owner Em Sexton, photographed May 6, 2020, at the downtown Raleigh store. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Are you a woman who owns a business? Is one of your favorite businesses owned by women? The News & Observer wants to hear from you.

For Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the women-led and women-founded businesses throughout the Triangle, and we need your help.

We’re putting together a list of women-owned companies, businesses, restaurants and more in the area. This list will connect you to local businesses and offer a platform to hear what local businesswomen have to say.

If you’re a woman who owns a business in the area, fill out the form below to be included in our list. If there’s a woman-owned business you know and love, send this form to them or fill it out on their behalf.

Submit your entry by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

If you are unable to load this form on your device, click here.

Profile Image of Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra is the business and real estate reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He previously worked at WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a freelance journalist in Raleigh and Charlotte covering the Latino population. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University, a native Spanish speaker and was born in Mexico.
