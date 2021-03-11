Cary will soon welcome a new grocery store and its quirky ‘Chicken Kitchen’

The chicken dance at a special Chicken Kitchen celebration at a Lowes Foods store. Photo taken before the COVID-19 pandemic. LOWES FOODS

The same week Wegmans said it was pulling out of a planned development in Cary, another grocery chain — this one North Carolina-based — announces a grand opening date for a store just across town.

Lowes Foods will open its newest location at 687 Mills Park Drive in Cary on March 24 at 8 a.m.

The store, in the Cary Greystone shopping center, will include Cary’s first Boxcar Coffee shop, which has in-store roasted beans, and other special areas such as The Beer Den, The Chicken Kitchen, The Smokehouse, The Cakery, a Pick & Prep center, a sandwich shop and more.

Like other Lowes Foods stores in the area, this one will have a Foods-To-Go area for customers to order online and pick up in the parking lot.

A chicken chandelier and celebration

The Winston-Salem-based chain is known for its focus on local products, from produce — sourced from “more than 200 farmers from the Carolinas,” according to Lowes — to the locally sourced, antibiotic-free chicken cooked in The Chicken Kitchen.

Incidentally, The Chicken Kitchen should be popular with kids, since Lowes says that when hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, an “animated chicken chandelier” will signal the start of a special “chicken celebration, including a unique version of the Chicken Dance.”

Lowes Foods has two other locations in Cary, at 930 High House Road and at 6430 Tryon Road. This store will be the 15th Lowes Foods in the Triangle, including stores in Raleigh, Apex, Holly Springs, Garner, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Rolesville, Chapel Hill and Clayton.