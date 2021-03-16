Wegmans sets opening date and virtual hiring event for Wake Forest store

The Wegmans grocery store in Raleigh, photographed in September 2019. A new location opens in Wake Forest in May 2021. jleonard@newsobserver.com

A popular Rochester, New York-based grocery chain has announced an opening day for its latest Triangle store, along with a call for part-time employees.

Wegmans plans to open its Wake Forest store at 9 a.m. on May 19, according to a news release from the company. They will hold a virtual hiring event this week, on Thursday, March 18, to fill 130 remaining part-time positions. The virtual event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wake Forest store will be Wegmans fourth in the Triangle, following stores in Raleigh, West Cary/Morrisville and Chapel Hill. A store planned for Cary’s Fenton development was called off earlier this month. Wegmans said an increase in online shopping made a second Cary location unnecessary.

Wegmans also has plans to open a store in Holly Springs. The Wake Forest store is Wegmans’ 106th store in the U.S.

Wegmans jobs available

According to the news release, Wegmans has part-time positions available for cashiers, food production, cooks and stockers. A few full-time customer service spots are also open. In total, the store will employ nearly 450 people, with the majority being hired locally.

Those interested in employment should fill out an application online (jobs.wegmans.com/job/wake-forest/virtual-hiring-event/1839/5240563920) prior to the virtual event. The hiring team will review applications and contact candidates to schedule a virtual interview.

Wegmans enjoys a cult-like following among grocery shoppers, particularly those from the Northeast. Some call it “the Disney of grocery stores,” telling those who never shopped there that it’s awesomeness can’t be described, it has to be experienced in person.

When the Raleigh store opened in September 2019 — the chain’s first North Carolina location — customers lined up around the building and down the street before dawn, and foot traffic inside the store broke opening day records at the time for the company.