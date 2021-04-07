Fidelity Investments plans to expand RTP campus by 225 employees

Fidelity Investments employees walk an elevated ramp from their Fidelity Investments/RTP main building complex on 17 acres at 100 New Millennium Way in Durham, N.C. 2015 News & Observer file photo

Fidelity Investments is expanding its Research Triangle Park-based operations by 225 employees, the financial services company said Wednesday.

The move is part of a nationwide hiring spree of 4,000 new employees, as the company adds workers to handle a surge in its online banking services.

Digital interactions during the pandemic increased by nearly 60% on Fidelity’s mobile and web platforms.

A spokeswoman for the company said the Durham jobs will be in technology and client-facing roles, like customer service.

The tech roles will be positions such as full stack software engineers, data scientists and mobile/IOS engineers.

The jobs could be added by the middle of the year, the company said in a press release.

Officials from Fidelity were not available for comment on the expansion.

“Growing our U.S. footprint and expanding our technology teams will allow us to source diverse and innovative talent to meet our customers’ changing financial needs today and, in the future,” said Mark Barlow, general manager of Personal Investing at Fidelity, in a statement.

Fidelity’s RTP campus is home to more than 3,600 employees, according to Wake County Economic Development.

The company is one of a number of financial services firms that have opened up tech hubs in the Triangle in the past decade.

Other financial companies, including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and MetLife, have added hundreds of jobs here in recent years, The News & Observer previously reported.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate