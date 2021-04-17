This insect-focused tech company is investing $9M in Apex with jobs, new R&D center

“Black Soldier Fly - Hermetia illucens, National Arboretum, Washington, D.C.” Creative Commons

An Ohio-based agri-tech company that produces agricultural and nutritional products out of the larvae of a fly is establishing a new research and development facility and corporate center in Apex, the town said.

EnviroFlight, a subsidiary of global renewable energy company Darling Ingredients Inc., will invest $9 million in the town and create up to 35 new jobs, the company said.

The facility will be on 10 acres in an upcoming industrial park at 2100 Production Drive in southeast Apex, the town said. Morrisville-based McKenna Construction will develop the facility with construction expected to begin this year and finish in early 2022.

The company’s investment is part of an agreement to receive a $100,000 grant from the town.

The company breeds the Black Soldier Fly, whose larvae is used to develop various products for sustainable animal feed, pet food, enriching soil in agriculture and composting food or agricultural waste, according to EnviroFlight.

The fly’s larvae provide a protein-packed, inexpensive and high-quality alternative to unsustainable feeds and are rising in prominence in the aquaculture industry, Forbes reported.

“As part of our growth plan, we are excited to invest in a new R&D and Corporate Center in Apex NC, and join the robust Triangle Region AgTech community,” said company president Liz Koutsos in a news release.

EnviroFlight is the only company in the U.S. to produce this insect’s larvae on a commercial scale and built its first manufacturing plant in Maysville, Kentucky, according to a news release.

“This new facility will allow us to continue to develop technology that leverages the potential of this amazing insect and facilitate our growth in the alternative protein industry,” Koutsos said. “Research and development is a core focus area for EnviroFlight, with our research team and dedicated engineers focused on all aspects of insect biology and production including genetics, immunology, animal nutrition and innovative engineering solutions.”

The future facility will be part of the 120-acre Cash Corporate Center industrial park on a parcel of land sold to Apex in March for around $733,000. It was then sold to the facility’s developer, Wake County records show.

“We’ve been focused on life sciences as a target industry for Apex, and EnviroFlight is a perfect first tenant for Cash Corporate Center,” said Joanna Helms, Apex economic development director, in an email. “They are involved in incredible cutting-edge technology and will be a great employer for our citizens and a welcome addition to our business base.”