Genetics testing company to invest $115 million in NC with new lab, adding 350+ jobs

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, plans to build a major testing and laboratory facility in Wake County, creating 374 jobs and investing $114.6 million in Morrisville, North Carolina, over the next decade.

Another biotech company has announced it is coming to the Triangle.

Invitae Corp., a medical genetics company based in San Francisco, plans to build a testing and laboratory in Morrisville, according to an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The company says it will create 374 jobs at the facility over the next decade, Cooper said.

Ken Knight, Invitae’s CEO, said the company wanted an East Coast location to better serve customers and also help it recruit and hire talented people.

“Our mission is to make genetic information affordable and accessible for billions of people,” Knight said in a written statement. “Our new location near the Research Triangle Park will help us bring that mission to reality.”

Invitae’s decision was made easier by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday. Over the 12-year term of the grant, the company could receive up to nearly $6.8 million in state tax breaks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.