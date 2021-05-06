Business

Take a look inside this massive $2 million Triangle home near Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST

If you’re a homebuyer looking to go big — 10,000-square-feet, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms big, to be exact — this stately home at the edge of Falls Lake might do the trick.

This sweeping Wake Forest estate at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279-square-foot lot surrounded by forest a few hundred feet from the southeastern edge of Falls Lake.

It’s currently listed on the market by for a cool $2.1 million.

The two-story home is located down a path through the woods, where a large entrance with tall pillars overlooks a front yard and a circular driveway.

This home in Wake Forest is selling for $2.1 million is located at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279 square-foot lot surrounded by forest and only a few hundred feet away from Falls Lake. Triangle Multiple Listing Service

Inside, there’s a dramatic stairway in the open foyer that takes people to the second floor.

This home in Wake Forest is selling for $2.1 million is located at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279 square-foot lot surrounded by forest and only a few hundred feet away from Falls Lake. Triangle Multiple Listing Service

The house features a spacious living room, a “chef’s dream kitchen” with granite countertops and a master bedroom with a tiled bathroom. The master bathroom features a hot tub surrounded by four wooden pillars in addition to a sauna.

This home in Wake Forest is selling for $2.1 million is located at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279 square-foot lot surrounded by forest and only a few hundred feet away from Falls Lake. Triangle Multiple Listing Service

In all, the house has 12 rooms, which include a dressing room, sun room, home theater, home office, a fitness room, a study room and a walk-in pantry.

The home was listed by Stephanie Mann at EXP Realty.

The house, originally built in 1999, features huge bay windows and a large back deck overlooking the backyard, which has a second driveway for a five-car garage.

This home in Wake Forest is selling for $2.1 million is located at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279 square-foot lot surrounded by forest and only a few hundred feet away from Falls Lake. Triangle Multiple Listing Service

A 3,000-square-foot basement features a spa room with a jacuzzi, game room space, a bar, kitchen and a home theatre room with seats.

This home in Wake Forest is selling for $2.1 million is located at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279 square-foot lot surrounded by forest and only a few hundred feet away from Falls Lake. Triangle Multiple Listing Service

The home has appreciated in price by 31% since it was originally sold in 2006 for $1.6 million, Wake County records show.

In the first three months of this year, 153 homes have been sold for over $1 million in the greater Triangle market. That’s more than double the number of homes sold compared to the same period in 2020, in which 75 were sold.

Profile Image of Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra is the business and real estate reporter for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He previously worked at WLRN Public Media in Miami and as a freelance journalist in Raleigh and Charlotte covering the Latino population. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University, a native Spanish speaker and was born in Mexico.
