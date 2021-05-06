Take a look inside this massive $2 million Triangle home near Falls Lake

If you’re a homebuyer looking to go big — 10,000-square-feet, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms big, to be exact — this stately home at the edge of Falls Lake might do the trick.

This sweeping Wake Forest estate at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279-square-foot lot surrounded by forest a few hundred feet from the southeastern edge of Falls Lake.

It’s currently listed on the market by for a cool $2.1 million.

The two-story home is located down a path through the woods, where a large entrance with tall pillars overlooks a front yard and a circular driveway.

This home in Wake Forest is selling for $2.1 million is located at 2115 Rolling Rock Road is a naturally private residence, sitting on a 405,279 square-foot lot surrounded by forest and only a few hundred feet away from Falls Lake. Triangle Multiple Listing Service

Inside, there’s a dramatic stairway in the open foyer that takes people to the second floor.

The house features a spacious living room, a “chef’s dream kitchen” with granite countertops and a master bedroom with a tiled bathroom. The master bathroom features a hot tub surrounded by four wooden pillars in addition to a sauna.

In all, the house has 12 rooms, which include a dressing room, sun room, home theater, home office, a fitness room, a study room and a walk-in pantry.

The home was listed by Stephanie Mann at EXP Realty.

The house, originally built in 1999, features huge bay windows and a large back deck overlooking the backyard, which has a second driveway for a five-car garage.

A 3,000-square-foot basement features a spa room with a jacuzzi, game room space, a bar, kitchen and a home theatre room with seats.

The home has appreciated in price by 31% since it was originally sold in 2006 for $1.6 million, Wake County records show.

In the first three months of this year, 153 homes have been sold for over $1 million in the greater Triangle market. That’s more than double the number of homes sold compared to the same period in 2020, in which 75 were sold.