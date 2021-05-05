How Raleigh and Durham are trying to make it more affordable for downtown workers

Drivers pay for on-street parking in downtown Raleigh on Aug. 17, 2018. ajohnson@newsobserver.com

Some workers in downtown Raleigh and Durham will be able to park for free as the cities try to make it more affordable for them to return to work.

Both cities launched programs as more workers emerge from the pandemic and return to their jobs in restaurants, retail and other businesses.

But there are some eligibility requirements for both programs, with Raleigh capping the number of parking passes it distributes.

“I’m aware the hospitality industry is having a difficult time staffing as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, and we need to do as much as we can to help,” said Raleigh Council member Jonathan Melton. “Providing safe, close and reliable parking is an important step in continuing to support our small businesses and workers during this time.”

Raleigh parking rules

Raleigh leaders voted Tuesday to extend a parking program that allows employees of downtown restaurants, retailers and personal services businesses to park for free.

So far, 42 businesses are participating in the program and 254 access cards have been distributed for the city’s parking decks. The program is capped at 400 cards and will now run through September.

The program is limited to storefront businesses with fewer than 50 employees, and each business can only have a maximum of 10 parking passes. There is no cost to participate.

The city is extending the program because the overall capacity at city parking decks is about 20% to 25%, according to a city memo.

“Staff have been in close contact with both the Downtown Raleigh Alliance as well as large downtown employers, and the signals at the moment point to a continued slow return to downtown from office workers as vaccination counts raise and final decisions are made around a return to in-person schooling,” according to the memo.

The city is partnering with Downtown Raleigh Alliance to advertise the program. The News & Observer requested a list of participating businesses.

Businesses can apply by emailing NCinfo@thecarpark.com or by phone at 919-833-7522.

Durham

Durham’s program to offer free parking for low-income employees officially launched May 3 and will continue through July 30.

The program is open to Durham residents who “struggle to afford daytime parking for work” downtown.

To qualify, a person must meet one of the following requirements within the last six months:

Receives government benefits or COVID-19 emergency relief for a financial hardship

Children are eligible for free or reduced lunch

Lives in a Durham Housing Authority property, eligible for Section 8 housing or qualify for property tax assistance

Experiencing homelessness

Income at or below 200% of the current federal poverty level

The passes are available on a first-come, first served basis. Workers can apply for a pass online at parkdurham.org, or in-person at the Park Durham Customer Service Center, located at 105 W. Morgan St., Suite 104. The center is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Durham is also offering free daytime parking for anyone who parks in one of five city-owned parking garages from May 3 to 7.

“May is a big month in the Bull City. We celebrate our new graduates from North Carolina Central and Duke Universities, we celebrate Mother’s Day, we start venturing out more due to the warm, spring weather and this year, we celebrate our businesses starting to re-open their doors to customers,” said Chief Parking Administrator Thomas Leathers in a news release.

Customers will need to pull a ticket upon entry to the garage. When exiting, insert the ticket into the device to exit without charge.