Get ready, Wake Forest ‘Wegmaniacs’ — your long-awaited grocery store is about to open

Wegmans, the Rochester, New York-based grocery chain with a cult-like following, will open its Wake Forest store on Wednesday.

The newest store, at 11051 Ligon Mill Rd in Wake Forest, is the fourth in North Carolina. Shoppers can enter the 100,000-square foot grocery mecca starting at 9 a.m.

The Wake Forest store, which employs about 400 people, has a Market Cafe with indoor seating, and includes a coffee bar, pizza, subs and prepackaged meals to go. There is also a fresh seafood market, which will feature seafood from Wanchese, on North Carolina’s Roanoke Island, and a cheese shop with both domestic and imported specialty and artisan cheeses.

The store will also offer online shopping with curbside pickup or home delivery.

If you’re worried about long waits to get in on the big day, Wegmans has posted a live video feed of the entrance so you can check the line before heading out.

After Wednesday’s 9 a.m. opening, store hours will be 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

Wegmans’ presence in North Carolina

All four of North Carolina’s Wegmans stores are located in the Triangle, with stores in Raleigh, West Cary/Morrisville and Chapel Hill. Wegmans also plans to open a store in Holly Springs.

A store planned for Cary’s Fenton development was called off earlier this year. Wegmans said an increase in online shopping made the second Cary location unnecessary.

The Wake Forest store is Wegmans’ 106th store in the U.S.

Wegmaniacs love their store

Wegmans has a legion of devoted shoppers — sometimes dubbed “Wegmaniacs” — particularly among those hailing from the northeast.

Some shoppers describe the stores as “the Disney of grocery stores,” telling those who never shopped there that it’s awesomeness must be experienced in person.

When the Raleigh store opened in September 2019 — the chain’s first North Carolina location — customers lined up around the building and down the street before dawn, and foot traffic inside the store broke opening day records at the time for the company.

