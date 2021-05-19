Barnes & Noble is opening in central Raleigh as part of Village District shuffling

Barnes & Noble Booksellers is opening a new Raleigh location in the Village District shopping center by late summer, York Properties said Tuesday.

The bookstore giant executed a lease at 436 Daniels St., in shopping center formerly known as Cameron Village, the Raleigh-based property manager told The News & Observer.

The new store will be in the 10,400-square-foot space previously occupied by Pier 1 Imports, which closed in early 2020 after declaring bankruptcy before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in North Carolina.

“We’ve been working on (the lease) since pre-Covid,” said Lynne Worth, vice president of retail leasing with York Properties. “Everything then came to a halt, and then we rebooted the discussions this past fall.”

It will be the seventh Barnes & Noble location across Wake, Durham and Orange counties and the only one inside the Beltline.

The news comes as new retail and restaurants like Sephora and Cape Fear Seafood opened recently in The Village District. Negotiations are underway with three new restaurants for The Village District, Worth said.

Stationary and gift shop business If It’s Paper will relocate from its Ridgewood shopping center location in Raleigh to The Village District in July, Worth added.

Cameron Village was renamed The Village District in 2020 to drop its connection to Duncan Cameron, who was one of the largest slave holders in North Carolina before the Civil War.

Barnes & Noble has required masks and social distancing in its stores during the pandemic and is following state and local ordinances regarding virus safety, according to the company.

The announcement was first reported by the Triangle Business Journal.