Moving on up. Check out these downtown condos for sale in the Triangle, all with a view

While single-family homes make up most of the Triangle’s housing stock — the homes that are being snatched up by ultra-competitive buyers — buyers also are seeking downtown condominiums.

Condo units offer views of cities in the Triangle in high- and mid-rise buildings as well as access to a range of downtown amenities that are a shorter walk away than for most single-family homes.

Home prices have increased by 12.3%, or $35,700 in Raleigh to $327,048 since April of last year, The News & Observer reported in May. In Durham, the prices have risen by a slightly smaller margin of $31,444 to an average of $307,558 over the same period.

Meanwhile, condo prices range from smaller units starting at $325,000 to larger units with asking prices in the millions.

Here are five condominiums for sale in late May 2021 across Wake, Durham and Orange counties — all in downtowns.

Downtown Raleigh

High-rise two-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury condo unit with 1,138 square feet on the 25th floor of the PNC Plaza tower at 301 Fayetteville Street Unit 2510. Triangle MLS

301 Fayetteville St.,Unit 2510, Raleigh

Asking price: $425,000

The details: High-rise two-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury condo unit with 1,138 square feet on the 25th floor of the PNC Plaza tower. Located between Fayetteville, Martin and South Wilmington streets near Moore Square Park. The condo includes newly finished hardwood floors, granite countertops and a terrace that overlooks the Raleigh skyline.

Three-bedroom, three and a half-bathroom condominium with 2,301 square feet located in the 15-story Quorum Center Condos tower at 122 N. Harrington Street, Unit 1045 in Raleigh. Triangle MLS

122 N. Harrington St., Unit 1045, Raleigh

Asking price: $1,092,000

The details: Three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condominium with 2,301 square feet located in the 15-story Quorum Center Condos tower. This 10th-floor unit boasts hardwood floors and wooden kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and built-in book shelves. Two balconies provide views of downtown Raleigh.

Downtown Durham

This luxury two-bedroom, three-badroom penthouse has an extremely spacious 9,266 square feet and is located within the historic 300 East Main Street building in downtown Durham. Triangle MLS

300 E. Main St., #300, Durham

Asking price: $4,500,000

The details: This luxury two-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse has an extremely spacious 9,266 square feet and is located within the historic 300 East Main Street building in downtown Durham. This residence features a large balcony, two floors and is big enough for hosting parties with many guests. The loft boasts modernist and industrial design and architecture with artistic craftsmanship with cathedral-style ceilings and surfaces with exposed brick, concrete and wood throughout.

This compact 1-bed, 1-bathroom condo of 799 square feet in the Baldwin Lofts is across from the One City Center tower in the heart of downtown Durham at 109 W. Main Street, Apt. 205. Triangle MLS

109 W. Main St., Apt. 205, Durham

Asking price: $324,999

The details: This compact 1-bed, 1-bathroom condo of 799 square feet is located in the Baldwin Lofts across from the One City Center tower in the heart of downtown Durham. The unit includes rooftop patio access, a balcony that faces the Black Wall Street Gardens, concrete floors and floor-to-ceiling windows with downtown amenities within walking distance.

Downtown Chapel Hill

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom 5th floor condominium with 1,206 square feet is in the University of North Carolina campus area near West Franklin Street at 601 East Rosemary Street #502.

601 W. Rosemary St. #502, Chapel Hill

Asking price: $450,000

The details: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom 5th floor condominium with 1,206 square feet, located near West Franklin Street not far from the UNC campus. The unit features hardwood floors and large floor-to-ceiling window views. Rosemary Street location offers walking distance to Weaver Street Market and other places in neighboring Carrboro.