Moving on up. Check out these downtown condos for sale in the Triangle, all with a view
While single-family homes make up most of the Triangle’s housing stock — the homes that are being snatched up by ultra-competitive buyers — buyers also are seeking downtown condominiums.
Condo units offer views of cities in the Triangle in high- and mid-rise buildings as well as access to a range of downtown amenities that are a shorter walk away than for most single-family homes.
Home prices have increased by 12.3%, or $35,700 in Raleigh to $327,048 since April of last year, The News & Observer reported in May. In Durham, the prices have risen by a slightly smaller margin of $31,444 to an average of $307,558 over the same period.
Meanwhile, condo prices range from smaller units starting at $325,000 to larger units with asking prices in the millions.
Here are five condominiums for sale in late May 2021 across Wake, Durham and Orange counties — all in downtowns.
Downtown Raleigh
301 Fayetteville St.,Unit 2510, Raleigh
Asking price: $425,000
The details: High-rise two-bedroom, two-bathroom luxury condo unit with 1,138 square feet on the 25th floor of the PNC Plaza tower. Located between Fayetteville, Martin and South Wilmington streets near Moore Square Park. The condo includes newly finished hardwood floors, granite countertops and a terrace that overlooks the Raleigh skyline.
122 N. Harrington St., Unit 1045, Raleigh
Asking price: $1,092,000
The details: Three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condominium with 2,301 square feet located in the 15-story Quorum Center Condos tower. This 10th-floor unit boasts hardwood floors and wooden kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and built-in book shelves. Two balconies provide views of downtown Raleigh.
Downtown Durham
Asking price: $4,500,000
The details: This luxury two-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse has an extremely spacious 9,266 square feet and is located within the historic 300 East Main Street building in downtown Durham. This residence features a large balcony, two floors and is big enough for hosting parties with many guests. The loft boasts modernist and industrial design and architecture with artistic craftsmanship with cathedral-style ceilings and surfaces with exposed brick, concrete and wood throughout.
109 W. Main St., Apt. 205, Durham
Asking price: $324,999
The details: This compact 1-bed, 1-bathroom condo of 799 square feet is located in the Baldwin Lofts across from the One City Center tower in the heart of downtown Durham. The unit includes rooftop patio access, a balcony that faces the Black Wall Street Gardens, concrete floors and floor-to-ceiling windows with downtown amenities within walking distance.
Downtown Chapel Hill
601 W. Rosemary St. #502, Chapel Hill
Asking price: $450,000
The details: Two-bedroom, two-bathroom 5th floor condominium with 1,206 square feet, located near West Franklin Street not far from the UNC campus. The unit features hardwood floors and large floor-to-ceiling window views. Rosemary Street location offers walking distance to Weaver Street Market and other places in neighboring Carrboro.
