This $1.9 million Cary home has a pool with a rare waterside view. Take a look.

A house coming onto the market this weekend in the Triangle is a poolside home, a waterfront residence and a golf course community location all in one.

This estate at 107 Headlands Lane sits on 1 acre in the Lochmere golf and tennis community in Cary that overlooks the Lynn Branch stream waterfront. Pool and water views can be seen from many of rooms, according to its real estate listing.

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is a spacious 7,220 square feet. It’s set to come on the market June 10 with an asking price of $1.925 million.

Its features include an entryway with a curved marble staircase, an upgraded kitchen, a two-story living room, fireplace, a home office, a sixth bonus room and a large wet bar. The back patio has an ample private pool and jacuzzi with space for chairs, outdoor eating and grilling.

This south Cary home is off of SE Cary Parkway near Interstate 440 and is in the area of the Lochmere Golf Club and its 18-hole golf course and other amenities.

It was built in 1994 and was last sold in 2008 for $1.33 million, Wake County records show.