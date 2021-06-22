NC Commerce Department releases documents showing how it got Apple to come to RTP

The N.C. Department of Commerce released hundreds of pages of documents Tuesday that describe in detail the economic incentive package that persuaded Apple to establish a campus in Research Triangle Park and expand its data center in Catawba County.

For more than two years, The News & Observer and other media outlets have sought records related to the state’s recruitment of Apple. Officials from the governor’s office and the Commerce Department repeatedly declined, saying that the wooing of Apple remained an “open” project.

North Carolina was recruiting Apple in 2018, when the company chose to expand instead in Austin, Texas.

In April, Apple said it would invest $1 billion in North Carolina over 10 years, including $552 million to establish a campus in RTP where it will create at least 3,000 jobs. The company says it will spend another $448 million expanding its data center in Catawba County but not create new jobs there.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican leaders of the General Assembly announced Apple’s decision, after the state offered the company a jobs grant worth $845.8 million over 39 years. The incentives come to about $310,000 for each job the company plans to create, starting in 2023, according to the documents.

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a nonprofit public-private partnership that recruits companies for the state under contract with the Commerce Department, also released hundreds of pages of documents about the Apple deal on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated