There are no Putt-Putt Fun Centers in the Triangle. That will soon change.

The newest Putt-Putt Fun Center will be located off Eubanks Road, north of Chapel Hill. Contributed

A Putt-Putt Fun Center with go-karts, laser tag and a mini-golf course is set to come to a growing area in north Chapel Hill.

The Chapel Hill Town Council unanimously approved the project Wednesday for 19 acres south of Interstate 40 near the N.C. 86 exit. The development also will include a four-story, 86,400-square-foot self-storage building.

The Town Council added a stipulation that the go-karts will be battery or electric powered to reduce noise and the environmental impact.

Putt-Putt was founded in 1954 in Fayetteville; its corporate office is on Raleigh Road in Chapel Hill. The closest Putt-Putt Fun Center franchise now is on North Church Street in Burlington.

The new center at 2200 Eubanks Road will be adjacent to the 55-acre Carraway Village retail and apartment development.

It will offer mini-golf, laser tag, bumper cars and an arcade inside a 16,500-square-foot building, as well as a go-kart track, batting cages and dining and event space, according to project documents. The facility will be smoke- and alcohol-free. A 4,500-square-foot concession and cart pit building will serve the go-kart track.

The site is within walking distance of a Chapel Hill Transit park-and-ride lot and also will have up to 169 parking spaces.

A large portion of the now-undeveloped, wooded site, which includes a stream, would be preserved, and a pond will be built to help with stormwater runoff.

Chapel Hill’s Putt-Putt would be accessible via new streets being built in Carraway Village and would be near the development’s drive-in movie theater, which opened last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carraway Village also includes several hundred apartments, recreational amenities and retail, including a Starbucks and a Chick-Fil-A restaurant. At full buildout, the development is expected to have 600,000 to 837,000 square feet of apartments, retail, offices and hotel rooms.