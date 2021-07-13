Raleigh software company insightsoftware draws a $1 billion investment

Raleigh software firm Insightsoftware has reached a valuation of $4 billion.

Raleigh-based insightsoftware has drawn a nearly $1 billion investment from a London-based private-equity firm.

Hg, the investment firm, said Tuesday that it will invest around $1 billion into Raleigh software maker insightsoftware — an investment that will value the company at $4 billion.

The equity investment will give Hg — along with Boston-based private-equity company TA Associates — joint control of insightsoftware.

Based in an office off Six Forks Road in North Raleigh, insightsoftware was formed out of the combination of several software firms in 2018 by TA Associates and ST6, a consulting firm started by software executives.

The company makes financial reporting and budgeting software, as well as other products targeted toward chief financial officers and accountants. Over the past three years, it has grown aggressively through acquisitions, buying more than a dozen other software firms. Just this year, the company has bought firms such as Izenda, Logi Analytics and Certent.

It now says it has 28,000 customers and employs more than 1,000 people around the world. Last year, the software company named Jim Triandiflou as its CEO.

insightsoftware is among an elite group of local startups to reach a valuation of at least a billion dollars. Other Triangle-based firms to reach similar valuations as startups include Epic Games (which has a $29 billion valuation) and Pendo ($1 billion).

Mark Friedman, the company’s executive chairman and a managing director at ST6, said that even before the most recent investment, insightsoftware was growing quickly. In 2018, the business had around $35 million in revenues and is now approaching $350 million, he said.

“There is still more to do to reach the full potential of insightsoftware,” he said in a statement. “We’re just getting started and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Hg again on this journey.”

