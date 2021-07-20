Tech company N-able plans Triangle expansion after going public

Executives at N-able ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. N-Able

Technology firm N-able, which recently split off from the network-management software maker SolarWinds, has big hiring plans in the Triangle.

N-able officially became a separate publicly traded company on Tuesday. Its new office near the edge of Research Triangle Park in Morrisville could eventually house 400 employees.

At the moment, the company has around 230 employees in the Triangle, with 25 open positions waiting to be filled in the coming weeks. SolarWinds will still have around 50 employees in the Triangle after the split.

N-able makes software that manages the IT infrastructure of small- and medium-sized businesses. The company will be hiring mostly technical positions, according to Kevin Bury, the company’s chief customer officer.

“We think of the Triangle as a wonderful location,” said Bury. “It has the largest research park in the U.S., all of the wonderful universities and great neighbors, like Red Hat, SAS and Epic Games. We are betting the area is going to attract a lot of talent.”

Bury, who is relocating from Austin to the Triangle for the job, said while competition for talent is going to be intense for the foreseeable future, he believes the Triangle will have enough to go around.

Bury said he lived in Austin for 20 years, and added that while the arrival of Apple and Google did drive up wages in the area, he believes they will provide a rising tide for other companies here, too.

“Anytime these high-flying tech companies come in, it is like a high tide: it floats all ships,” he said. “They will drive wages up and they will employ more and more people. But you will see more people go to work for different companies.”

Not every worker wants the same thing, he said.

“We generally wouldn’t get cross-shopped with someone like Apple. It is a different kind of organization,” he said. “The people that go to HP, IBM and Apple, they like large and stable jobs. People that come to work at N-able, they are much more entrepreneurial. They like more autonomy and the opportunity to be promoted more rapidly.”

N-able’s and SolarWinds’ presence in the Triangle dates to 2019. That is when SolarWinds acquired the Cary-based software firm Samanage for around $350 million.

SolarWinds has been in the news a lot this year due to its role in a large computer hacking scheme that affected many businesses across the country. The hack, which is believed to be initiated by Russia, compromised a number of businesses and institutions, including Microsoft and Cisco and federal agencies, like the Department of Energy.

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate.