Pharma giant Amgen creating 350 jobs in Wake County after getting NC incentives

California pharmaceutical giant Amgen plans to build a manufacturing facility in Holly Springs and create more than 350 jobs in the coming years, after it landed an incentive package from the state and local governments on Tuesday.

Amgen, one of the largest drug makers in the country, will get a Job Development Investment Grant from the state worth around $12.6 million.

Locally, Wake County and Holly Springs will add around $22.8 million in incentives to the project as well.

The state incentives were approved at the state’s Economic Investment Committee meeting in Raleigh on Tuesday morning.

Amgen, the maker of popular drugs such as the arthritis treatment Enbrel, the bone-marrow stimulant Neulasta and osteoporosis medicine Prolia, will invest around $380.6 million into a manufacturing facility in Holly Springs.

The jobs will pay an average wage of $119,510, according to the state’s Commerce Department.

Amgen employs more than 24,000 people around the world, and the company reported revenues of more than $25 billion last year.

Holly Springs was competing with Houston, Texas, for the project, according to the Commerce Department.

It is the second large life-sciences project that has been announced in Holly Springs, a southern Wake County town about 18 miles south of Raleigh, this year.

In March, Fujifilm Diosynth, a contract manufacturer for drug companies, said it would invest $1.5 billion into a new plant in Holly Springs.

That project, which will create 725 jobs, received $33 million in incentives from the state and another $92 million in local incentives.

